GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.36. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $177.30 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

