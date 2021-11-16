GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

