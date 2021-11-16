Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,588,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,646 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF comprises 9.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.97% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $166,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000.

Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$31.11 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

