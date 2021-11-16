Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

