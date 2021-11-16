Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

