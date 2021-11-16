Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Netflix by 282.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Netflix by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 29.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13,872.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $690.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

