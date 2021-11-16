Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

