Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

VWO opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

