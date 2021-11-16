Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $263.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.