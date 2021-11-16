Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.83 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

