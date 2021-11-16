Global Social Chain (GSC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53,010.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $53,010.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

