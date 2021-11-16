Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

