Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 19,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,272,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

