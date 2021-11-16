George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WN. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.29.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$140.77 on Monday. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$141.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$135.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.