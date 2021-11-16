George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$170.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

