Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,490 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.