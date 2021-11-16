Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Atlanticus worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.