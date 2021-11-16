Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $469.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

