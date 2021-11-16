Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,096,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE GHL opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

