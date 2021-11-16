Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,834 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

