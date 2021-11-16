Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Position Boosted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 796.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gentex by 43.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.