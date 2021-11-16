GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 208,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

