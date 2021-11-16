GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBLX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

