Gas (GAS) Market Cap Reaches $84.51 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $8.34 or 0.00013846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

