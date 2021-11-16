Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $430.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $325.41 and a 1 year high of $432.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.44 and a 200-day moving average of $401.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

