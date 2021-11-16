Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 564 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,087,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $490.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $160.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

