Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,731,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 348,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,241. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

