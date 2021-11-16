GamyFi Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $285,351.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $285,351.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.40 or 0.99747414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.47 or 0.06998556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

