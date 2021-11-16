Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 3,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,757. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 67.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

