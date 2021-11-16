Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

GMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

