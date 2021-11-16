Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $37.21 million and approximately $666,985.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.