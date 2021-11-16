GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $45.83 million and $10.93 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.66 or 1.00023157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.91 or 0.07031646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

