GAMEE Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $38.23 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

