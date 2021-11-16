Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,587,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

