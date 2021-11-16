Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,587,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
