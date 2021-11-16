Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $78.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $129.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

