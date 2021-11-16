FY2025 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,061,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

