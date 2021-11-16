FY2024 Earnings Estimate for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Issued By Piper Sandler

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LiveVox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.