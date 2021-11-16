FY2023 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Raised by Cormark

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -146.79. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Docebo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Docebo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

