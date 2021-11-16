FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

