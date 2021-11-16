FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SFL Co. Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SFL in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFL. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

SFL stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SFL by 73.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 439,640 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 113.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth $322,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

