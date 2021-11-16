FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

