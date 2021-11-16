FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lowered by Analyst

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.