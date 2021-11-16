FY2021 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

