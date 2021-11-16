FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

