FY2021 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

