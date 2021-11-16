FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ELMS opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

