FY2021 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.98) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $140.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,636,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,795,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

