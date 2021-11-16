FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFH. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DFH stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $11,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

