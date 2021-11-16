FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Increased by Analyst

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,400. 61.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

