FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

BBDC opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $544.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

